Man caught on camera calmly avoiding close encounter with moose

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- An Alaskan man was caught on camera calmly avoiding a close encounter with a moose.

Curtis Phelps was taking something out to a shed at his home in Anchorage on January 11th when the incident occurred.

Doorbell camera captured Phelps calmly ducking inside the shed and closing the door as the moose began to approach him.

After the moose moved on, Phelps called his wife, Amy, from inside the shed to confirm that the coast was clear for him to exit.
