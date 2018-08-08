PETS & ANIMALS

Rare white lion cubs make their debut at Mexican zoo

Two rare white lion cubs make their debut at the Altiplano Zoo in Mexico

Tlaxcala, Mexico --
A zoo in central Mexico is growing its population of rare white lions with hopes of eventually establishing a sanctuary featuring the animals.

On Wednesday, the Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala, about two hours east of Mexico City, presented to the public two white lion cubs born in March.

White lions are a genetic rarity unique to an endemic region in South Africa.

Cesar Toriz Hernandez, the zoo's director, says the cubs' mother rejected them, so they had to be formula feed from a bottle for their first couple of months.

They were the second litter of white lions for the cub's parents Miztli and Thonatiu.

Hernandez said the cubs are gaining weight - now about 44 pounds and 23 inches long - and eat chicken and milk.

The zoo is holding a naming contest for them and Hernandez added that they can find them mates in a few years.
