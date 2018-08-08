A zoo in central Mexico is growing its population of rare white lions with hopes of eventually establishing a sanctuary featuring the animals.On Wednesday, the Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala, about two hours east of Mexico City, presented to the public two white lion cubs born in March.White lions are a genetic rarity unique to an endemic region in South Africa.Cesar Toriz Hernandez, the zoo's director, says the cubs' mother rejected them, so they had to be formula feed from a bottle for their first couple of months.They were the second litter of white lions for the cub's parents Miztli and Thonatiu.Hernandez said the cubs are gaining weight - now about 44 pounds and 23 inches long - and eat chicken and milk.The zoo is holding a naming contest for them and Hernandez added that they can find them mates in a few years.