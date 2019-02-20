PETS & ANIMALS

Moore County man accused of starving horses

A Moore County man has been arrested after an investigation into reported cruelty towards animals in the Robbins area. (Credit: Moore County Detention Center)

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Moore County man has been arrested after an investigation into reported cruelty towards animals in the Robbins area.

On Feb. 18, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office Animal Services arrested 30-year-old Johnny Baxter McCaskill Jr., of Seagrove, North Carolina.

McCaskill was charged with two counts of felony killing of an animal by starvation and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

On Jan. 14, the Moore County Sheriff's Office received a report of horses not being properly cared for outside of Robbins in the Spies area of the county.

Moore County Animal Services rescued a total of four horses, but unfortunately, one horse was found dead at the scene and another had to be euthanized.

McCaskill has been placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other case is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444
