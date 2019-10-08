Pets & Animals

Owning a dog helps you live longer, researchers say

Dogs could add years to your life, according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from four million people in six countries.



They found dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.



A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogsdepressionpetsstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Group wants to allow sex offenders at NC State Fair
NASA reschedules first all-female spacewalk
Durham Election Day: What you need to know
Amazon driver takes picture of delivered package, then steals it
VIDEO: Hillsborough Police K-9 finds drugs, gets ice cream reward
'Hamilton' star says daughter's epilepsy changed his priorities
Show More
2 shot while inside mobile home in Sampson County
Teen's outfit banned from homecoming
Worms found in vegetables at Wingate University
The 411: Are teens who don't date happier?
3 crashes cause major delays on I-40 in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News