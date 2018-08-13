ANIMAL ATTACK

Rabid beaver attacked father and 7-year-old daughter while kayaking

EMBED </>More Videos

Father fights off rabid beaver while kayaking with daughter

A rabid beaver went after a father and his 7-year-old daughter in Pennsylvania.

Dan Wherley and his daughter were enjoying a day on the water when the beaver started scratching and biting the kayak.

Wherley used his paddle to fight off the animal, but it wouldn't let up.

It finally left him alone but went after the little girl.

"The beaver came up to the kayak, and tried to get in the kayak," he said. "I jumped out of my kayak and ran to her. I got to her kayak the same time the beaver did. It climbed up on the back of her kayak, started to, and I had to punch it to get it off because I didn't have anything with me."

After a minutes-long struggle, Wherley took the beaver down. He is now undergoing rabies treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsanimal attacku.s. & worldPennsylvania
ANIMAL ATTACK
Rabid fox attacks person, dog near Holly Springs
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite Hope Mills family of six
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Beagles rescued from Chinese dog meat market arrive in Cary
Fugitive miniature horse captured in NW Houston neighborhood
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman dies during hit-and-run outside Durham gas station
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
This A.M.: Top headlines you need to read
Deputies rescue women stranded on unicorn raft
Suspect charged after rear-ending and killing Creedmoor pastor
Eat cheap: Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week kicks off today!
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
5 former NC governors fight back against 2 amendments
Show More
Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September
Fayetteville man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
4 arrests made during Charlottesville anniversary rallies
2 ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
More News