Raleigh veterinarian loves animals so much she has 93

A veterinarian at the Care First Animal Hospital in Raleigh says her pig can predict the weather.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker may have a little competition when it comes to predicting the weather.

Dr. Page Wages, a veterinarian at Care First Animal Hospital in Raleigh, has 93 animals on her "Funny Farm," which happens to be in her backyard.

"So, now that I have 93 animals, my family thinks I'm crazy," she said. "Someone has to care for them. I mean if you look in their eyes ... like I'll show you one of my dogs. She was about to be euthanized, I looked into her eyes and said, 'I can't do it..'"

She said all of her animals are special, incluidng her pig, Ellmer, who she says can predict the weather.

Wages said Ellmer has been gathering sticks in the yard and bringing them inside to the place where he sleeps.

"The Farmer's Almanac says when pigs start bringing in piles of sticks it's about to get cold," Wages said.

Wages said Ellmer did the same thing last winter and we had an above average snowfall.
