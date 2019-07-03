Pets & Animals

Study: Cockroaches are becoming 'nearly impossible' to kill

NEW YORK -- A new study finds that cockroaches are not only getting stronger, they are starting to become invincible.

Researchers from Purdue University determined that some roaches are quickly evolving to be resistant to pesticides, and could soon be impossible to kill with chemicals alone.

The study also found the roaches could pass down their resistant genes to their offspring.

The bugs are dangerous because they can carry dozens of bacteria which can make people very sick.

The study was published in the journal of Scientific Reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsu.s. & worldinsectbug safety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman found dead linked to man killed in Johnston Co. chase, crash
Man rescued from rubble after Charlotte home explosion
2nd Johnston County teacher accused of having fake credentials
Popular Wake County petting zoo on verge of closing
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
Cary high school student gets highest possible ACT score
Thieves targeting Fayetteville fireworks stores ahead of July 4
Show More
Poll: American pride is at an all-time low
What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Drone reveals shark swimming near photographer's children
Lone survivor says husband, killed in plane crash, was her 'soulmate'
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
More TOP STORIES News