Thinking about adopting a pet for Valentine's Day? Wake County Animal Center has you covered

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --The Wake County Animal Center is running a Valentine's Day adoption special through Friday, Feb. 16.
Cats can be adopted for whichever price you choose, and dogs six months and older are available for $25. These reduced fees include spaying and neutering.
If you're thinking of giving a pet for Valentine's Day, they recommend that you give that special someone items for a pet first, and then offer to pick out a pet together. Also, make sure the recipient can actually have a pet. Some apartments require a direct deposit for a pet while others do not allow animals at all.
The Wake County Animal Center is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Animals are adopted on a first-come first-served basis so if you see an animal you like it's best to stop by the shelter. You can also look at all of the available animals on their online gallery.