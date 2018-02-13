PETS & ANIMALS

Thinking about adopting a pet for Valentine's Day? Wake County Animal Center has you covered

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are thinking about giving a dog or cat as a Valentine's Day gift, the Wake County Animal Center is holding an adoption special.

By
WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
The Wake County Animal Center is running a Valentine's Day adoption special through Friday, Feb. 16.


Cats can be adopted for whichever price you choose, and dogs six months and older are available for $25. These reduced fees include spaying and neutering.

If you're thinking of giving a pet for Valentine's Day, they recommend that you give that special someone items for a pet first, and then offer to pick out a pet together. Also, make sure the recipient can actually have a pet. Some apartments require a direct deposit for a pet while others do not allow animals at all.

The Wake County Animal Center is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Animals are adopted on a first-come first-served basis so if you see an animal you like it's best to stop by the shelter. You can also look at all of the available animals on their online gallery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswakewake county newsanimaladoptionWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
'It's torture:' Barking irks resident living next to pet playground
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News