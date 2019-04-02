Two rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.
The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven't been named yet.
Their mother, Milady, became a mother for the second time, after giving birth last year as well.
There are about 300 white lions in the world - many of them in captivity.
The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats.
