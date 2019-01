Talk about downward dog!A dachshund named Mona loves to practice yoga with her pet sitter, Kelsi.In a video posted to Facebook, Mona mimics Kelsi's hand gestures.She gently leans forward, meeting her paws to her palms and ends with a double high five.However, Mona's puppy pal, Picasso, doesn't like yoga.Instead, he waited patiently in the corner for the workout session to end.Namaste, Mona!