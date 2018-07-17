PETS & ANIMALS

Fishermen catch 14-foot-long hammerhead shark in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

WHOA! It was a catch that fishermen dream of experiencing. Watch these guys reel in this massive hammerhead shark in Corpus Christi. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX --
A group of fishermen in Corpus Christi had a catch of a lifetime after reeling in a massive shark.

Ray Cedillo said he goes fishing every chance he gets, and when he went out with some of his friends this past weekend, they never thought they'd get what he called such a special catch.

They got a bite and started to reel it in, not realizing what was on the other end.

"It was something that I'd always dreamed of catching," Cedillo said. "Next thing you know, it was on the beach."

EMBED More News Videos

Woman reels in shark off Surfside Beach



It was a 14-foot-long hammerhead shark, estimated at just over 1,000 pounds.

"We were dragging it back into the water," Cedillo said. "We knew she was very weak, and we stayed with her for about 45 minutes getting beat up by waves."

Unfortunately, it wasn't the result they were hoping for.

The shark didn't make it when they tried to release it back into the water.

"It's not what we do," he said. Most of us land-based shark fisherman are conservation-minded. We tag fish and release them for research. But this was just a bad deal."

Cedillo said they decided to save the meat and donated it.

"Catching this fish of a lifetime and it not making it totally sucks for me, but it happens, especially since we tried hard," Cedillo said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksfishingtexas newsbeachesCorpus Christi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
SAVING TOBY: Pig headed for slaughterhouse gets second chance
California woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
North Carolina state trooper saves puppy from impaired driver
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News