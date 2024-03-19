NC homeowners notified private wells found to have PFAS: 'We only have one earth'

People who live in one part of unincorporated Cumberland County have been getting alerts from the Department of Environmental Quality that PFAs have been found in their water supply.

People who live in one part of unincorporated Cumberland County have been getting alerts from the Department of Environmental Quality that PFAs have been found in their water supply.

People who live in one part of unincorporated Cumberland County have been getting alerts from the Department of Environmental Quality that PFAs have been found in their water supply.

People who live in one part of unincorporated Cumberland County have been getting alerts from the Department of Environmental Quality that PFAs have been found in their water supply.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News has learned that people who live in one part of unincorporated Cumberland County have been getting alerts from the Department of Environmental Quality that PFAS have been found in their water supply.

The alerts are stoking concerns for some over how much the PFAs have been spreading through the area, and how this could impact people's health.

For nearly 20 years, Ken Slankard has been living in his home near Hope Mills, he says he's enjoyed getting water from his private well. It's been important to his lifestyle.

"Well water was typically better water. You know, cleaner. It's natural. It comes from the ground. But that's just not the case anymore," Slankard says.

Slankard showed ABC11 a letter he recently received from the DEQ saying his well water has been contaminated with PFAs. It says he's eligible for the DEQ's program that reimburses people for installing treatment systems for their private drinking water.

Slankard says this finding is new; previous testing by the state didn't find PFAS in his water as recently as last year--he also worries this recourse might be too little, too late.

"In the meantime, I bought some filter systems to go in a refrigerator just to filter my water. But I've been drinking the same water for 18 years, so if there's anything in it, I'm already contaminated."

ABC11 asked the DEQ how many residents who receive their water from the Cape Fear River have received the department's recent alert about PFAs being discovered in their supply. The department hasn't officially responded at time of reporting. It's also unclear why people are receiving this alert now.

Some of Slankard's neighbors tell ABC11 they've also gotten negative PFAS results in their water tests within the last year. Ultimately, Slankard is demanding more action to protect those who may have been exposed.

"We only have one earth. For some reason, humans have forgotten that," Slankard says. "When you dump things into the earth, you're not only polluting our land but also our water."

Understanding PFAS

According to NCDEQ's website, PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance) refers to a group of man-made chemicals.

They are widely used in commercial and consumer products such as:

Food packaging

Water- and stain-repellent fabrics

Nonstick products

Firefighting foams

They are also commonly used in industrial processes and manufacturing. Because of their widespread use, these compounds are present in household and industrial waste, air emissions and wastewater discharges.

PFAS are often called "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment and can build up, or bioaccumulate, in humans and animals.