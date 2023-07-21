Pfizer CEO to visit Rocky Mount facility damaged by tornado

The factory makes nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicine used in hospitals all across the country.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews are still working to assess the damage at the Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount.

This afternoon the company's CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, is expected to visit the plant hit hard by the tornado earlier this week.

Pfizer is the largest employer in Nash County with more than 2,000 employees.

The factory makes nearly 25% of Pfizer's sterile injectable medicines used in hospitals all across the country. Those are things like neuromuscular blockers and anesthesia.

It's not clear which drugs might be involved in the shortage or how long that shortage could last.