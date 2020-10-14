vaccines

Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children

Drug maker Pfizer says it's planning to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12.

This will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

The Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital says teens ages 16 and 17 will get the vaccine this week.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 will be enrolled in the trial later.

The company confirmed on its website it has approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enroll children as young as 12 in its trial.

The expansion in age groups comes a month after the company enrolled approximately 44,000 participants in a vaccine trial, according to Pfizer.

CNN contributed to this report.

RELATED: Most people try to avoid COVID-19. But thousands are signing up to be deliberately exposed
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiohealthvaccineschildrenmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicteenclinical trialscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Unexplained Illness forces Johnson & Johnson to pause COVID-19 vaccine trial
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
White House rejects updated FDA guidelines on vaccine approval
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
LATEST: NC reports 1,152 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Remains confirmed to be that of missing Hope Mills woman
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill
Show More
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in home state
Cooper, Forest to face off in NC gubernatorial debate tonight
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
More TOP STORIES News