Security guard shot while breaking up fight outside Fayetteville bar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A security guard was shot while trying to break up a fight at a Fayetteville bar Thursday night.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Phat Daddy's Sports Bar & Grill on Raeford Road.Fayetteville Police Department identified the victim as Charles Jackson Jr., 50.Jackson, who is a security guard at the bar, was reportedly in the parking lot breaking up a fight between a group of people who had not been allowed inside the bar.He was shot twice and was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.Fayetteville police are now searching for a red Chrysler Pacifica, silver Mercedes Benz GLC, and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.Just last year in January a man was shot in the arm at the same bar, he died 12 days after but police determined his death was related to the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.