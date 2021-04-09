Security guard shot while breaking up fight outside Fayetteville bar

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Security guard shot while breaking up fight in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A security guard was shot while trying to break up a fight at a Fayetteville bar Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Phat Daddy's Sports Bar & Grill on Raeford Road.

Fayetteville Police Department identified the victim as Charles Jackson Jr., 50.

Jackson, who is a security guard at the bar, was reportedly in the parking lot breaking up a fight between a group of people who had not been allowed inside the bar.

He was shot twice and was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.


Fayetteville police are now searching for a red Chrysler Pacifica, silver Mercedes Benz GLC, and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims.

Just last year in January a man was shot in the arm at the same bar, he died 12 days after but police determined his death was related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
More TOP STORIES News