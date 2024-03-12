New 17-court pickleball facility coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the pickleball craze continues unabated, the City of Burlington is looking to capitalize on the trend.

Construction is underway on a brand new 17-court pickleball complex at Burlington City Park, the city announced Monday.

That complex will include a Championship Court with seating and shade for spectators.

At Fairchild Park, the city announced that the two tennis courts there will be turned into six pickleball courts. Those courts will also have seating and shading.

The city said it wants residents to enjoy the amenities but also hopes to use the facilities to attract sports tourism.

