Durham truck driver killed 3 women at Tennessee truck stop before being shot, killed by law enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVD) -- A Durham truck driver was shot and killed by law enforcement after stabbing four women at a Tennessee truck stop, killing three of them.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, is the man responsible for the violence that happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday at a Pilot truck stop in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Investigators said Abdus-Salaam was in the parking lot holding a knife when officers arrived.

Officers said they tried to get him to drop the knife, but he refused. At some point one of the officers opened fire, killing Abdus-Salaam.

Three of the women Abdus-Salaam stabbed were employees at the truck stop. All three of them died from their injuries.

A female customer at the truck stop was also stabbed. She was taken to the hospital and later released.

"Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family," a statement from Pilot said. "We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims."

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said the deputy who fired the shot was not hurt.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"It's a very large scene - it involves outside and inside," said Earhart.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam came to the center and could be seen conferring with Spangler and other authorities, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
