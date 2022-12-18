Local pilots help spread holiday cheer for kids in 'Operation Toy Drop'

A group of Triangle pilots volunteered their time and small planes to spread holiday cheer and honor veterans across North Carolina.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of Triangle pilots volunteered their time and small planes to spread holiday cheer and honor veterans across North Carolina.

The pilots helped fly presents for kids in need Saturday at the Raeford Airport for Operation Toy Drop.

Operation Toy Drop is an event where paratroopers drop in with wrapped gifts which are then given to the children.

The pilots also took part in Wreaths across America, an annual effort to place wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country.

The pilots stopped in Goldsboro which is 1 of 3,400 locations the project hoonors veterans.