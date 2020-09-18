Coronavirus

Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA

By Kelly McCarthy
Clorox wipes are still in short supply due to increased demand as Americans continue to clean off frequently used surfaces to combat the spread of coronavirus, but another household cleaner has been added to the list of effective products.

Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces," the Clorox Company announced in a press release about its cleaning product.

After testing from a third-party laboratory, the disinfectant was proven effective against the virus with a "10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces."

The EPA advises that when using any of the registered disinfectants on its list to follow all label directions "for safe, effective use," which includes the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet with the product.

Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at The Clorox Company said in a statement that they hope the new approval will "increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Check out the full list of products that meet EPA's criteria for use against the COVID-19 virus here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspinesolcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Israel re-enters lockdown at start of Jewish New Year
LATEST: Parents now allowed at NC college football games
Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Raleigh man found; murder suspect identified
Eyewitness News Investigates: The Housing Crisis
LATEST: Parents now allowed at NC college football games
Rain moves out, fall-like temperatures move in
Wilfred forms in Atlantic, last on 2020's list of storm names
Current longest married couple in US celebrates 85 years
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
Show More
You won't be able to download TikTok starting Sunday
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
2 dead in crash on NC 87 in Harnett County
More TOP STORIES News