World Golf Hall of Fame moving to Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina will soon be home to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The United States Golf Association and the hall announced the move today alongside Governor Roy Cooper.

The new visitor experience will be a part of the USGA's Golf House Pinehurst campus that is set to open in 2024. The hall of fame will relocate its physical collection from Florida to North Carolina.


"North Carolina is home to legendary golf courses and it makes perfect sense to have The World Golf Hall of Fame here in Pinehurst," Governor Cooper said.

"Golf brings communities together, increases tourism and creates good jobs, and I'm excited to continue working with the USGA to grow the game and our economy here in North Carolina."

The World Golf Hall of Fame was founded in Pinehurst in 1974. It moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1998, but is returning to North Carolina in 2024.


According to a 2017 study, golf generated $2.3 billion in direct spending and a total economic impact of $4.2 billion in the state, including nearly 53,000 jobs and total wage income of $1.3 billion.

Governor Cooper also stopped by the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 6 on Wednesday. The tournament showcases the world's best golfers with disabilities.

Pinehurst will also host the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open next July, as well as five future U.S. Open Championships between 2024 and 2047.
