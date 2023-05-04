Rocky Mount man arrested after seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run

PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Pinetops arrested and charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

The Pinetops Police Department received calls about a pedestrian hit in the 200 block of E. Hamlet Street at around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with injuries to his head and body lying in the street.

According to police, witnesses who tried to help the victim said a man driving a grey Nissan Frontier pickup hit the victim before making a U-turn and speeding back toward them, nearly hitting the victim again as well as the witnesses.

Pinetops police were able to retrieve video footage of the truck from street cameras and identify driver Amos Batts, 65, from his license plate.

Batts was arrested at his home the 400 block of Kingston Avenue in Rocky Mount and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Edgecombe County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.