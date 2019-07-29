'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte after string of bank robberies on East Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit," has been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies.

On Monday, the FBI announced the arrest 35-year-old Crice Baez and 38-year-old Alexis Morales, both of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The pair was arrested on Sunday after multiple agencies found them at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on West Sugar Creek Road.

The duo is accused of robbing four banks along the East Coast -- two of which were in North Carolina -- however, they are only being charged in the robberies that occurred in Ayden and Hamlet, North Carolina.

RELATED: Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says

In each case, officials said Baez showed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Authorities said she was carrying a distinctive pink handbag, which is why she was dubbed the Pink Lady Bandit.

Baez was charged with robbery with two counts of dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Morales was charged with robbery with dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

They were taken to the Pitt County Detention Center. Both were booked under a $4 million secured bond.

Baez is also being charged by police in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where another one of the robberies happened.

Video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlottecrimebank robberycharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-40 ranked North Carolina's deadliest highway for summer travel
Man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
Show More
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
North Carolina may be using new voting machines in 2020
20-year-old charged in murder of Rocky Mount man
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
Cary program helps kids on the autism spectrum learn soccer
More TOP STORIES News