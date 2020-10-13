Society

Incredible pirate ship at Fuquay-Varina home entertains and collects toys for children in need

By
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Fuquay-Varina has constructed a massive pirate ship in their front yard for visitors to see this Halloween while also giving them an opportunity to give back.

Tyson Ruble built the pirate ship at his home on Blueridge Lake Drive with a treasure chest for visitors to drop off new and unwrapped toys from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day through November 1 for Toys For Lil Troops. Toys for Lil Troops is a Raleigh-based nonprofit that provides toys to the children of deployed and low-income troops in partnership with the U.S. Veterans Corps.

"My background is not in set design but just having fun used to do antique reproductions," Ruble said.

"We have a contract office furniture installation company," he added. "We cover, Virginia and the Carolinas. Most of the frames that the ship is made from are old workstations that we've taken down. They would have gone into the dump, so we've kind of saved them from going into dump. All the packing material we turned into the stone walls."

The Rubles always put up Halloween decorations, but said last year a few teenagers challenged them to do something over the top. That challenge led to the pirate ship display.

"Every kid needs something," Ruble said. "We want the kids to be happy. This year was, you know, we started this last year. We weren't even thinking about 2020 being what it is. But it's playing itself out that it's a perfect opportunity to kind of be a blessing for children. I've enjoyed doing it. It's a blessing to me."

The Rubles plan to store the pirate ship in a warehouse after Halloween. Plus, they're already thinking what new display they can create for next year.
