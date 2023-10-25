The village will have 15 tiny homes for people with mental illness and other health conditions.

New tiny home village for people with mental illness opening in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new tiny home village is opening in Pittsboro.

The Tiny Homes Village is a collaboration with cross-disability services and the UNC School of Social Work. It includes community amenities that foster activities and interactions among residents, such as a clubhouse, walking trails, and an outdoor pavilion.

The affordable housing community is located on an alternative therapeutic farm at the UNC Farm at Penny Lane.

The village will have 15 tiny homes, which are each about 400 square feet, for people with mental illness and other health conditions.

Veterans with chronic health conditions will be given priority for five of the village's 15 homes.

