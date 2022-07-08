Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.

The video was taken from inside the plane.

According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.

Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.

Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamazing videoemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville family with timeshare trouble turns to ABC11
NC lawmakers seek to increase number of specialty-trained nurses
Family remembers loved one as Black youth suicide rate increases
LGBTQ+ advocates, health officials combat monkeypox stigma
Early voting begins in North Carolina for July 26th elections
Free monkeypox vaccine available now in North Carolina
'It feels good': Man's snack run turns into Cash 5 jackpot win
Show More
Excessive heat warning issued for Triangle area
Wake County opens brand new middle school
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 55 in Cary
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
More TOP STORIES News