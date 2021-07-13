Carolina Panthers help create new type of playground at Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first-of-its-kind playground has opened in Southeast Raleigh with a little star power behind it.
The Carolina Panthers were in town to celebrate the opening of the Panthers Play 60 Challenge Course at Barwell Road Park.
The playground includes an NFL-style obstacle course, and it's designed for kids of all ages.
The Carolina Panthers organization contributed $150,000 worth of equipment in this public private partnership-the rest of it funded by a city parks bond program.
Tonya Williams is a mother who raised three kids in a neighborhood near the park. She's thrilled kids now have something right in their own backyard.
"We had to take them like all over Raleigh to get the benefits of different activities, but this is right in the community," Williams said.
That's why she says this is exactly what her community needs, and she's excited to now enjoy it with her grandkids.
"It means a lot to me. I'm so proud of our community-where we're coming from and what's happening in the community," she said.
