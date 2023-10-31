PNC Bank in Durham robbed on Halloween morning

The bank robber ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. He remains at-large.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man robbed the PNC Bank on North Roxboro Street on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Durham Police Department said the robber handed the bank teller a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. That gun was never seen.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the robber ran off down Carver Street.

Police have not released the identity or description of the suspect. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.