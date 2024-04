A police chase ends in a crash in Granville County

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A reported police chase appears to have ended in a crash Tuesday morning in Granville County.

ABC11 was told this chase started with Butner police before ending 30 minutes later in Granville. A white sedan crashed into two Granville County patrol cars.

It is not yet known what started this chase.

