High speed chase through several counties ends in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sampson County deputies chased a suspect in a vehicle through three counties Thursday before coming to an end on I-40.

The chase began in Sampson County when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on US 13. The driver then fled traveling through Newton Grove and onto I-40 towards Johnston County.

Deputies said the driver was driving at speeds up to 100mph. The Highway Patrol started a rolling roadblock to bring the suspects vehicle to a stop on I-40 between South Saunders Road and Lake Wheeler Road.

This is a breaking story.

