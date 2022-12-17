Brodnax, Virginia police chief dies after being hit by truck

BROADNAX, Va. (WTVD) -- The police chief of Brodnax, Virginia has died after being hit by a truck as he was removing debris from the road. Brodnax is located near South Hill.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road on Piney Pond Road and Route 58 to remove an animal that had been hit, according to Virginia State Police.

As he was returning to the side of the highway, a Ford F-150 was unable to avoid hitting him.

Carey was taken to Community Memorial Hospital - VCU Health in South Hill where he later died.

The police vehicle's lights were on while it was parked on the side of the highway.

The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.