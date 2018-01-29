Police, family search for missing Durham man

Durham Police are searching for a man who was last seen by his family on Sunday night at 801 East Woodcroft Parkway.According to witnesses, Charleston Prentice Goodman was approached by several men who forced him into a light-colored van around 6:20 p.m.Goodman, 26, is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310, CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at (919) 560-4427.CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.