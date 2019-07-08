Police ID person killed in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Sunday in Rocky Mount.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cokey Road.

Police said they responded to a shooting call, and when they got there, they found 22-year-old Daniel Steven Pierce in the parking lot of 1108 Cokey Road.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Rocky Mount police at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
