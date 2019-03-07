Police identify 21-year-old victim in Durham shooting

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officials say 21-year-old Moncel D'Angelo Garrett died after being shot around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Holloway Street.

When officers arrived at the shooting, they found Garrett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where officials said he later died.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jonathan White was arrested in connection with the shooting shortly after it happened.

He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
