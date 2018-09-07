Police identify women wanted for $9,000 Fayetteville shoplifting spree

$9,000 in Cross Creek Mall merchandise stolen

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police Department investigators say they have identified seven women, caught on surveillance video, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores at the Cross Creek Mall. The women have been named and charged, but they are not in custody.

Earlier this week, detectives released surveillance images showing thieves loading shopping bags with stolen merchandise and now they say they have names and photos to go along with the surveillance photos.

Police say the women stole $9,000 worth of merchandise from Lids by Locker Room, Justice and Victoria's Secret between August 17 - August 30.

The women are identified as:

Twanda Elaine Faulk, 26, of Lumberton

Shekia Bianca McNeill, 27, Fayetteville

Lena Genelda McNatt, 40, of Fayetteville

Lequilla Lashanda McNeill, 41, of Fayetteville

Jasmine Latasha McRae, 30, of Fairmont

Rosheka Lenice Woolridge, 20, of Lumberton

Raven Alexis Ingram, 24, of Lumberton

Detectives are encouraging the women to turn themselves over to law enforcement.

They would also like the public's help in locating the women.

You can call Fayetteville Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
