Police identify women wanted for $9,000 Fayetteville shoplifting spree

Fayetteville Police Department investigators say they have identified seven women, caught on surveillance video, stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores at the Cross Creek Mall. The women have been named and charged, but they are not in custody.Earlier this week, detectives released surveillance images showing thieves loading shopping bags with stolen merchandise and now they say they have names and photos to go along with the surveillance photos.Police say the women stole $9,000 worth of merchandise from Lids by Locker Room, Justice and Victoria's Secret between August 17 - August 30.The women are identified as:Twanda Elaine Faulk, 26, of LumbertonShekia Bianca McNeill, 27, FayettevilleLena Genelda McNatt, 40, of FayettevilleLequilla Lashanda McNeill, 41, of FayettevilleJasmine Latasha McRae, 30, of FairmontRosheka Lenice Woolridge, 20, of LumbertonRaven Alexis Ingram, 24, of LumbertonDetectives are encouraging the women to turn themselves over to law enforcement.They would also like the public's help in locating the women.You can call Fayetteville Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).