Police investigate reported sexual assault on Durham trail

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a reported sexual assault near Old Fox Trail.

A woman told police she was assaulted in the middle of the afternoon while going out for a walk in Durham last week.

The woman told Durham Police it happened around 3:30 p.m. near a walking tunnel in the 800 block of Woodcroft Parkway near Old Fox Trail on Jan. 23.

She said a man approached her and attacked her.

Durham Police said they do not have a description of the suspect, only that he was wearing a black hoodie style sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
