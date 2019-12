.@GarnerPolice on scene of shooting at Atchinson and November Streets. They say a 17 year old suffered what appeared to be a “non-life threatening gun shot wound”. More details to come. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/NGbiv1wAfH — Dearon Smith (@dearonabc11) December 18, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot in Garner on Wednesday night, according to Garner Police Department.Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Atchison Drive and November Street.The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.No suspects are in custody at this time.