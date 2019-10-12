Durham police investigating after shooting, crash on Erwin Road near Duke Hospital

Erwin road closed from research to Douglas as @DurhamPoliceNC investigate shooting. Altercation started at this BP. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QJPPOnZVNQ — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) October 11, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a BP parking lot near Duke Hospital Friday afternoon.It happened near the corner of Erwin Road and Douglas Street before 3:30 p.m.According to Durham police, the shooting started with a dispute at BP.Investigators believe the victim was in a car in the parking lot when shots were fired from a dark SUV by at least two people.The victim's vehicle then rolled onto Erwin Road and crashed into two other vehicles.The victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.A Duke University crime alert email said the suspect took off in a black Jeep. Police said the car was last seen going west on Erwin Road.No charges have been filed.Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.