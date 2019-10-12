Durham police investigating after shooting, crash on Erwin Road near Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a BP parking lot near Duke Hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened near the corner of Erwin Road and Douglas Street before 3:30 p.m.

According to Durham police, the shooting started with a dispute at BP.

Investigators believe the victim was in a car in the parking lot when shots were fired from a dark SUV by at least two people.

The victim's vehicle then rolled onto Erwin Road and crashed into two other vehicles.



The victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the other two vehicles were not injured.

A Duke University crime alert email said the suspect took off in a black Jeep. Police said the car was last seen going west on Erwin Road.

No charges have been filed.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeduke universityshootingdrive by shootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
Raleigh's new mayor-elect Mary-Ann Baldwin leads a city hall remake
24-year-old rollerblader struck, killed in Durham, police say
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train & more
Statutory rape charges dropped against former Orange County band teacher
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Fort Bragg program manager aims to reduce suicide rates among soldiers
Show More
Florida man arrested in 1990 cold case rape in Fayetteville
Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage 4 cancer takes over
Trump administration's acting homeland security secretary steps down
Doctor wants to lower MRI prices for patients; is suing to do so
Drugs, guns found in raid on Durham County home
More TOP STORIES News