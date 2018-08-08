Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after someone robbed the First Citizens Bank just outside Cameron Village Wednesday morning.

The incident happened after 9 a.m. at the location in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.



Police have yet to release details about the suspect.
ABC11 has a crew en route. Check back for updates.
