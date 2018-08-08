Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village

.@raleighpolice are investigating a bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank on Clark Ave across the street from Cameron Village. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/14OQmTHqvx — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 8, 2018

Raleigh police are investigating after someone robbed the First Citizens Bank just outside Cameron Village Wednesday morning.The incident happened after 9 a.m. at the location in the 2000 block of Clark Avenue.Police have yet to release details about the suspect.