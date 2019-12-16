Police investigating after money, phone stolen from multiple Wake County hair salons

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six hair salons in Wake County have been hit by a thief in recent weeks and police are looking at the possibility they are connected.The most recent theft was Friday evening at the Sport Clips salon in Knightdale."A man had come in and said, 'You guys have a bathroom?' So he walked to the back," said stylist Lyndsi Cox.On surveillance video supplied by a Sport Clips manager, you can see the man walk into the break room, pick up a phone and put it in his pocket.A second later, a stylist walks in and starts looking for the phone.Cox said, "She asked this young man, 'Did you see my phone?' And he said, 'No.' And left very, very swiftly."The phone was worth a thousand dollars, according to police.Three days earlier at The Guys' Place salon on Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh, a man a stylist there believes is the same suspect netted even more.This time in cash and gift cards from stylist Amy Hare.She said, "His hood was up and it was over 70 degrees on Tuesday. So something just didn't, didn't feel right. I immediately went to my office. My purse was on the floor in disarray."Hare said nearly $900 in Christmas shopping cash and hundreds more in gift cards was gone along with her wallet and credit cards."It's unfortunate circumstance that anyone would treat other people this way at Christmas. And I hope that we can catch him," Hare said.Raleigh police said they are investigating at least one other similar theft nearby at a Sport Clips on Falls of the Neuse.But the Sport Clips manager who provided this surveillance video of that theft said the company's store at Olde Raleigh Village on Edwards Mill Road was also hit.And she said surveillance video shows the same suspect.Knightdale police said they're investigating two other thefts similar to the one at Sport Clips including one right across Knightdale Boulevard at the Great Clips salon on Dec. 9.Lyndsi Cox, the stylist at Sport Clips in Knightdale believes the suspect will eventually be caught."He might get away with it for a little while but karma's going to get you in the end," she said.She said there are rumors of even more salons in Wake County being hit.If that's the case police haven't yet connected them all.But if you have information on any of them investigators would like to hear from you.