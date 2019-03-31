Crime & Safety

Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of daughter's Girl Scout cookie money

EMBED <>More Videos

An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

Police say Brian Couture called 911 earlier this month, saying he fought a robber who broke into his home.

When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive and took him to the hospital.

Police say he later admitted to making up the whole thing.

A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed $740 in missing cookie sales from Couture's daughter.

They are working on a repayment plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoregontheftgirl scoutscookiesrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Facebook users sad Asheville PD's adorable April Fools post isn't real
Confession tape expected soon in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial
Man tried to follow female student into dorm, NC State police say
Last Nash County inmate escapee caught in South Carolina
Student government passes bill to make NC State smoke-free
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
Security officer stabbed at Macy's at Southpoint mall in Durham
Show More
Suspect allegedly acted out 'The Butterfly Effect' in stabbings
Jussie Smollett case leads to protests for, against Kim Foxx Monday
Rare Harry Potter book sold for almost $100,000
Pollen remains spring-like despite cooler temperatures
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
More TOP STORIES News