Investigation underway after Raleigh police officer shoots armed man near apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police and SBI are investigating after an officer shot an armed man near a Raleigh apartment complex, officials say.

It happened in near the 5200 block of Falls of Neuse Road.

Officials said the Raleigh Fire Department responded to a medical call just after 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man began verbally threatening the fire personnel, according to officials.

Officials said the man approached the first police officer on the scene with a gun.

The officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle and ordered the man to drop the gun. The man did not comply with the command, according to police.

The officer fired one shot that struck the subject, police said. The man was taken to WakeMed.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting and report its findings to the District Attorney.



Officials said the officer was wearing body camera that was operating and recording during the incident.

Chopper11HD flew over the scene earlier Sunday morning.

Chopper11HD flies over large police presence near Raleigh apartment complex



Chopper11HD flew over a large police presence near the Quail Ridge Apartments

