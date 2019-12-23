Police search for masked SunTrust Bank robbery suspect

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department officers are searching for a man accused of robbing a SunTrust bank Monday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the SunTrust bank on Fayetteville Street just before 2:15 p.m. He implied that he had a weapon, and then ran out after a teller complied with his demands.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919)834-HELP.
