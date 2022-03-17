Knightdale police searching for man in connection with attempted murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for attempted murder suspect in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Knightdale are searching for a man they say attempted to kill his former girlfriend in the parking lot of the Duke Urgent Care in Knightdale

Officers were responded to a "shots fired" call at the urgent care facility on Legacy Oaks Drive around 6:45 Wednesday evening. Witnesses reported seeing Christian Samuel Felix, 39, drive into the parking area and block the path of another vehicle being operated by the victim.

Felix then exited his truck and fired several shots at the woman as she sat inside her car. When the victim tried to exit her vehicle, the suspect grabbed her by the shirt and attempted to force her into his truck. She was able to break free of Felix and grab the attention of nearby witnesses.

Felix reportedly left the scene, abandoned his truck at a nearby apartment complex and fled on foot.

Investigators say Felix may be operating one of several vehicles, including a 2006 Dodge Charger, a 2006 Ford Fusion, or 2006 Ford Five Hundred.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Knightdale Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
knightdalesearchattempted murdermanhuntpolice
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain and Storms This Morning, Remaining Mild
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Wake County to scale down COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs
'How do we solve this?' Equity expert talks business diversity at Duke
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Goldsboro 14-year-old shot and killed when bullets fired into home
NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community
Show More
Jussie Smollett released from jail; appeal still pending
After 35 years, curtain closes for beloved Hillside High drama teacher
HBCUs targeted by bomb threats to receive federal funding
North Carolina's first electric school bus unveiled
Ukrainians in the Triangle watch as beloved country ravaged by war
More TOP STORIES News