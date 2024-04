Police search for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run in Johnston County

43-year-old Jennifer Penn was killed Tuesday night after she was hit on Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

43-year-old Jennifer Penn was killed Tuesday night after she was hit on Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

43-year-old Jennifer Penn was killed Tuesday night after she was hit on Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

43-year-old Jennifer Penn was killed Tuesday night after she was hit on Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Johnston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run.

43-year-old Jennifer Penn was killed Tuesday night after she was hit on Old Stage Road in Willow Spring.

A witness identified the suspect's vehicle as a lime green Jeep Wrangler.

Evidence at the scene suggested the vehicle is a 2019 Jeep Wrangler JL with right font damage to the headline area.