Lawmakers in Raleigh will hear three different bills during their committee meetings that could have a big impact on the state.

House committees look at new bills related to medical care, student safety and sports gambling

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lawmakers in Raleigh will hear three different bills during their committee meetings that could have a big impact on the state.

The House Health Committee will look at the Medical Freedom Act bill.

House Bill 98 would stop state governments or local and state public health agencies to discriminate against someone who does not show proof of a COVID vaccine.

At 11:00 a.m., House Pensions and Retirement Committee will hear HB141 or the Protect Our Students Act which would change the way your students learn about sex including show a video about safer sex to students starting in the 6th grade.

SEE ALSO:'Honored and Humbled.' Asian American women elected to NCGA aim to increase representation

It would also change the penalties for sex offenders against students and school administrators who fail to report misconduct.

At 3:45 p.m., the House Commerce Committee will hear HB 347 or the Sports Wagering Bill which would authorize betting on college and professional sports.