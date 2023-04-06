NC Republican lawmakers file bills impacting transgender youth in sports

Legislation in the house and senate would require all sports teams be designated as male, female or co-ed based on their biological sex at birth.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Republican lawmakers filed several bills impacting transgender youth especially when it comes to participation in sports.

There are two bills in the legislatures that would ban transgender athletes in some way.

Legislation in the house and senate would require all sports teams be designated as male, female or co-ed based on their biological sex at birth.

It would apply to public, private and charter schools that are part of the State High School Athletic Association as well as schools they play.

In response to the bills Equality NC released a statement saying in part, "This legislation is a direct attack on the rights of LGBTQ+ youth and will prevent many trans and intersex kids from participating in athletics at the middle school and high school level."

GOP lawmakers have filed multiple bills this week that would ban transgender students from either participating spots or receiving healthcare.

Additionally GOP lawmakers have filed the Youth Health Protection act.

That would prevent transgender youth from receiving puberty blockers or certain surgeries.