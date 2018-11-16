POLITICS

Stacey Abrams says she can't win Georgia governor race, will sue for 'gross mismanagement' of elections

Georgia's Brian Kemp big in small towns; Stacey Abrams awaits metro votes (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA --
Democrat Stacey Abrams says she can't win the Georgia governor's race, effectively ending her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp.

Her speech Friday effectively puts a stop to the contest. The final result had been in doubt for 10 days after the election.

Abrams says she'll file a federal lawsuit to challenge 'gross mismanagement' of Georgia elections.

Abrams made her announcement just after 5 p.m. That was the earliest state officials could certify the results after a court-ordered review of absentee, provisional and other uncounted ballots. Abrams' campaign had contended there were potentially enough uncounted votes to force a runoff.

Abrams had hoped to become the first black governor of the Deep South state and the first black female governor of any state.

Kemp is Georgia's former secretary of state. He was backed by President Donald Trump.

Abrams stressed as she spoke: "This is not a speech of concession."

A spokesman for the Kemp campaign didn't answer his phone and didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment after Abrams' speech.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
