Politics

Chemical castration law signed by Alabama governor for some sex offenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey's press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it's unclear how often it's used. Some legal groups have raised concerns about use of forced medication.

Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

RELATED: Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions

Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions. Trevor Ault reports during Action News Mornings on May 15, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalabamasex offenderlawsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, June 11
Woman hit, killed on I-85 in Durham after running away from DWI arrest
Surfer recovering in hospital after shark bite at Ocean Isle Beach
Watch out for 'zombie snakes' playing dead
Raleigh man in 'good spirits' after tree hits Porsche
Seagull photobombs, steals woman's lobster roll
Show More
Twin sisters graduate high school as co-valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs
Knightdale baby scores with Patriots-themed photoshoot
Good Samaritan thwarts sexual assault, subdues suspect for police
Team USA kicks off against Thailand in Women's World Cup Tuesday
106-year-old woman credits longevity to faith in God
More TOP STORIES News