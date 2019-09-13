Politics

Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month

HOUSTON, Texas -- Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang received cheers in the debate hall Thursday night when he announced he wants to give away $1,000 a month to 10 Americans who sign up on his website.

The offer came as the 10 Democratic candidates made their introductions to the audience at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

SEE ALSO: Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston

The "Freedom Dividend," as Yang calls it, is a policy proposal he has made on the campaign trail, where every single American adult would receive a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, regardless of work status.

Yang said in order to qualify for his offer, voters should visit www.Yang2020.com.

According to the giveaway rules, anyone 18 or older living in the U.S., Puerto Rico or Washington, D.C. are eligible to enter.

Participants who enter their full name, email and zip code between now and Sept. 19, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST are eligible for the prize.

Up to 10 winners will be selected to receive $1,000 for a 12-month period. Taxes, of course, are yours to pay on the prize.

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE


SEE ALSO: Andrew Yang breaks from debate prep to shoot hoops
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoncontestsmoneydebatedemocratselection2020 presidential election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother says cousin tried to kill her and daughters
WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential hopefuls debate on ABC
Man in custody after Pittsboro credit union incident
Mom outraged after video shows how son in wheelchair got scratches
Trump says which Dem candidates he think will 'take it to the end'
$5,000 reward offered for info on woman's death
NC's first wine school opens in Raleigh offering certifications in wine education
Show More
Eno the emu dies during capture attempt in Orange County
1 arrested after three deputies' vehicles hit in Durham pursuit
New Fort Bragg training ground keeps troops closer to home
St. Augustine's students from Bahamas organize supply drive
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
More TOP STORIES News