Bernie Sanders holding rally in Durham ahead of Super Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to North Carolina for Valentine's Day.
Sanders will hold a rally on Friday at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.
Sanders also has a rally in Charlotte on Friday at Belk Theater on Friday afternoon.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The Sanders campaign announced a sizable $5.5 million ad buy across North Carolina and other 'Super Tuesday' states. The North Carolina Democratic primary is set for Tuesday, March 3.
